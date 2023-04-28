Bhumi Padnekar pens down heartfelt note on Filmfare win

Bhumi Padnekar won the Best Actress (critics) for Badhaai Do. The actress was overwhelmed by the gratitude that overflowed in the heart warming note she penned down on her Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "My third one :) #BadhaaiDo will be etched in my heart forever. #FilmfareAwards2023 Thank you god, my family, friends, all my film makers and my audience. 6 wins last night on a popular platform, shows things are changing and for the better.”
She further added, “There couldn’t have been a better time than now to celebrate Badhaai Do. We stand tall with our Queer friends with the hope that our film contributed into making this world a fair and equal place for all. Jo bhi ho, Love is love."
