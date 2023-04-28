IHC grants Imran Khan bail in mutiny case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday secured bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a mutiny case registered against him in the capital.
The case was registered against the former prime minister at Islamabad's Ramna police station on April 6 by Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed for putting the "families of army officers at risk" and for "spreading hatred between the institutions".
The case was registered under sections 500, 505 and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the first information report (FIR) stated that the PTI chief had used “inappropriate language” against military officers in one of his speeches.
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq — who presided over the hearing — approved Khan's interim bail till May 3 in return for surety bonds of Rs100,000.
On April 14, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to the deposed prime minister in the same case until April 26.
Khan's counsels, Barrister Salman Safdar and Faisal Chaudhary, were present in the court during the hearing today.
During the hearing, Khan's lawyer said that the Registrar's Office had several objections.
Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon said that the Islamabad Katcheri is being shifted to Judicial Complex. He said that as soon as a petition is filed, it is set for a hearing.
However, IHC chief justice said that the petitioner, being a resident of Pakistan, had the right to be granted bail.
