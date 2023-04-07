One more case registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad

Security personnel use a bulletproof shield to protect former prime minister Imran Khan as he leaves after appearing at the high court in Lahore on March 17, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been booked in another case under three sections of the Pakistan Penal Code for putting the "families of army officers at risk".

The complaint was lodged by Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station on April 6.

The first information report (FIR) states that the PTI chief in one of his speeches used “inappropriate language” against military officers.



The FIR includes the following sections

Section 500 — deals with defamation which may lead to imprisonment for two years or a fine

Section 505 — deals with statements that may “cause or incite” a military officer to mutiny or cause fear or alarm among the public which may lead them to commit an offence against the state.

Section 138 — may lead to imprisonment of up to six months or a fine for abetting an officer, soldier, sailor or airman to an act of insubordination

The PTI chairman has been embroiled in legal battles since his ouster as the prime minister last year in April and claims that the authorities have registered over 100 cases against him across the country.

However, the police have told the Islamabad High Court that a total of 29 FIRs were registered against the PTI chief in the capital, including 28 by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

One of the FIRs had been terminated and seven were in the investigation phase, while 20 cases were under trial in courts.