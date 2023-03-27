Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan waves before siting in his car at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. — Screengrab/Twitter/@MusarratCheema

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to appear before the judicial complex along with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Monday).



The former prime minister left Zaman Park with his convoy early morning for his court appearance.

Khan is likely to apply for bail at the judicial complex in the vandalism cases against him.

The PTI chief will appear in IHC to seek bail in seven cases registered against him following the vandalism at the judicial complex during his last visit. Multiple cases were registered against the former prime minister at Islamabad's Ramna, CTD and Golra police stations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), hours before the PTI’s chief’s departure, imposed a ban on the live and recorded coverage of rallies, public gatherings and processions by any party, organisation and individual being held in Islamabad today.

The regulator said that it was imposing the ban as the vandalism during the PTI chief’s last appearance at the judicial complex had “created chaos and panic” among the viewers and police.

PEMRA said the airing of such content was a violation of the Supreme Court judgment in a suo motu case and rules of the regulator. It warned that the license of TV channels airing such content will be suspended in case of non-compliance.

Security arrangements in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police tweeted that an important meeting was chaired by the inspector-general over the expected court appearance of Imran Khan to discuss security arrangements.

Senior officers, including the operations DIG and SSP, attended the meeting despite being injured. It was decided that field supervision of security arrangements will be taken care of by SSP Yasir Afridi.

Amir Kiyani has been entrusted with coordination on behalf of the PTI, while Malik Jameel Zafar will be the head of coordination between the police and PTI through Kiyani.

A central control room has been established at the Safe City Headquarters, the Islamabad police further shared.



Meanwhile, Section 144 is in force in Islamabad and violators will be arrested.



In light of court orders, only concerned persons will be allowed to enter the court premises, the police tweeted.

Earlier, the Islamabad police spokesperson had said there was no information regarding Imran Khan's court appearance. He had said, however, that the Islamabad police would make security arrangements in light of court orders.





