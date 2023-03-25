PTI to encounter blocked roads across Lahore ahead of Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa

Sputters of PTI workers shouting slogans during party's public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground in Lahore on April 21, 2022. — Online

Ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s gathering at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground, several roads leading to the venue have been closed using containers on the streets, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The party has, however, received permission from the district administration to hold the gathering at the grounds of the historic monument.

Containers have also been placed at the entry and exit points of the city.

The routes leading to Minar-e-Pakistan from Ravi Bridge and Railway Station have also been clocked, while containers have been placed at the Shah Alam Market.



Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter and wrote about his party's sixth jalsa anticipating it to "break all records".

He urged everyone to attend the party's anticipated show where he will share his "Haqeeqi Azadi" vision and rescue the country from the mess created by the "cabal of crooks".

"I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in," Khan tweeted.

The PTI chief also shared fears that the government will place "hurdles to prevent people from attending" the jalsa, but reminded his workers and supporters to ensure their presence.

"They will put all sorts of hurdles to prevent people from attending, but I want to remind our ppl that it is their fundamental right to attend a political gathering," he stated.

Khan further urged: "everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence & come to Minar i Pakistan."

The former premier — whose government was ousted after a no-confidence motion in April last year — announced holding a jalsa at on March 19, while leading an election rally in Lahore to kickstart his party's election campaign after cancelling it twice in the last week following the imposition of Section 144 in the city.



While authorities, as per Khan, were "reluctant" to allow the PTI to conduct their gathering, he yet again announced a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22).

But just 24 hours before the jalsa, the party came to know that the court will decide about the matter on March 21 (Tuesday). The Lahore High Court had earlier barred the party to hold its gathering at the said venue.

Crackdown by police

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against PTI ahead of its much-anticipated public event.

Over 50 workers of the party have been arrested from different areas of Rahim Yar Khan, while 26 workers — including the son of PTI leader Javed Akhtar Ansari — have also been apprehended from Multan, Geo News reported.

The party has claimed that the police have arrested several of its workers from Lodhran and Bhakkar. A day earlier, the police also raided the residence of PTI leader Usman Dar in Sialkot; however, he was away at the time of the raid.