John Abraham to revive 'Dhoom' franchise? Details inside

'Dhoom 4' has not been official announced

Rumours had it that John Abraham might revive the Dhoom franchise once again. .

However, there is no official announcement about Dhoom 4, but there are speculations that John has broken the mold by doing Pathaan. There are chances that the franchise might be revived again by the makers.

Sources added: “Earlier this year John Abraham broke the mould with his performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. His rendition of the main villain certainly created waves, and the audience too loved his performance. So if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him yet again in a negative role it will come as no surprise.”

“There could be more truth to it than any other rumour. In fact, for the past couple of days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on multiple occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets.”

While recalling the Dhoom franchise, sources remarked: “If you remember the climax of Dhoom was open ended. There was no clarity on whether John’s character in the film was dead or had he escaped. This uncertainty could be used, to see him make a return to the Dhoom franchise”, reports News18.

Originally, Dhoom 2004 featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra in the lead roles.