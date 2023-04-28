Fugees rapper Pras Michel convicted for political conspiracies

Pras Michel, a rapper from the Fugees, has been convicted of 10 counts related to a political conspiracy that involved funneling money from a Malaysian financer to Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign through straw donors.

Michel was also accused of attempting to obstruct a Justice Department inquiry and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.

The trial also included testimonies from actor Leonardo DiCaprio as well as US attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The lawyer for the Grammy-winning rapper stated in his defense that 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees merely wished to make money and received bad legal advice.

Michel also state under oath in his defense that he accepted millions of dollars from Low just to arrange a photo op with Obama in 2012.

Michel declined to remark on the verdict. However, his attorney revealed that the rapper was “extremely disappointed” in the conclusion of the case and intends to appeal.

Defense attorney David Kenner is however "very confident" an appeal will overturn the decision.