Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K reveals 'she took up acting because of Irrfan Khan'

Shannon is currently busy shooting for TV show 'Mystical Inheritance of Adina Hassan'

Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K reveals Irrfan Khan encouraged her to take up acting.

In conversation with Indiatoday, Sanu’s daughter stated: “I didn’t have any intentions of getting into acting honestly. It just came about because I spoke to Irrfan Khan sir few years ago. It was a very brief call. I was just so happy that I was talking to him. He knew a little bit about me so I felt very humbled.”

Shannon added: “He told me, ‘you should definitely get into acting.’ He asked me to train myself. I was like, ‘okay sir, I got it.’ I really wanted to work with him but unfortunately, we lost him at a very early time. I pay my respects to him. He was the first one to encourage me and motivate me to take up acting.”

The singer is not only a cult Irrfan fan, but also a Govinda fan. According to her, she started taking acting seriously because of him.

The Big Feed actress also shared her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff.

Shannon K received her proper music education from the Royal Academy of Music in London. Her debut song A Long Time released in 2018. Later that year, she also got an opportunity to collaborate with versatile singer Sonu Nigam. At present, she is busy shooting for TV show Mystical Inheritance of Adina Hassan, reports Indiatoday.