Twice becomes 1st female K-pop band to chart three albums for six weeks

K-pop group Twice is now the first ever female K-pop group to chart three of their albums for six weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. They released their latest comeback named Ready To Be on March 10th.

The album made a historic debut by claiming the second spot on the chart having achieved the biggest sales week of any K-pop girl group. For the week ending on April 30th, the album continued charting at No. 107 which marks their sixth week on the chart.

Before Ready To Be, their albums that successfully charted for six weeks were BETWEEN 1 & 2 and Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

Besides the 200 chart, the comeback is still going strong on the World Albums Chart at No. 3, along with No. 9 on the Top Current Album Sales and the Top Album Sales charts.