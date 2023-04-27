Angelina Jolie mesmerises everyone with elegance during President Joe Biden’s state dinner

Angelina Jolie has recently brought beauty and elegance to the state dinner at the White House with her son Maddox on April 26.



According to PEOPLE, United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at the event.

A source close to Jolie told the outlet, “Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul.”

“Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Therefore, Angelina and Maddox are honoured to attend this State Dinner,” explained the source.

The outlet reported that the Maleficient star retired from her role as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy late last year.

The source disclosed that Jolie “decided to leave UNHCR so she can devote more of her efforts to supporting groups led by those most directly affected by conflict, to help empower them and lift their voices and leadership”.

“She will be more effective as an outsider. She always has been like that, and more with the people than the system,” added the source.

Meanwhile, other renowned names at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines as well as Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.