Vikramaditya Motwane gives two cents on Sanjay Leela Bhansali being 'Control Freak'

Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali and whether or not the renowned director is a "megalomaniac." In a recent interview, Motwane shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that he believes Bhansali is a "control freak," but not necessarily a megalomaniac.

The debate over Bhansali's personality and working style has been a topic of discussion in the Bollywood industry for years, with some accusing him of being overly controlling on set and exhibiting megalomaniac tendencies. Others, however, have defended the director, citing his artistic vision and passion for filmmaking.

Motwane, who has directed acclaimed films like "Udaan" and "Trapped," shared his own experiences of working with Bhansali. He stated that while Bhansali is indeed a control freak, he is also incredibly talented and passionate about his work. Motwane added that he has a lot of respect for Bhansali as a filmmaker, and that he doesn't believe the term "megalomaniac" is an accurate description of his personality.

The debate surrounding Bhansali's personality and working style is likely to continue, as the director is currently working on several highly anticipated projects, including the upcoming movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" starring Alia Bhatt.