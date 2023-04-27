Turkey President Erdogan postpones video speech due to health concerns

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, postponed his video appearance at a nuclear plant event on Thursday due to falling ill during a live TV interview earlier in the week, The Guardian reported.
The presidency issued a statement that Erdogan would appear via video at 4 p.m. instead of the initially scheduled time of 1.30 pm.
No further information was provided.
This illness has caused Erdogan to cancel multiple events, including his visit to the $20 billion Akkuyu power plant project on Thursday, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to attend via video link. Erdogan has been on the campaign trail ahead of a challenging election where he will face an alliance of six opposition parties joining forces to unseat him.
The nuclear power plant ceremony was expected to strengthen his support among voters who back his "strongman" image and close ties with Putin. However, he cancelled the plan to visit Mersin for the event due to health concerns based on the advice of doctors.
