Jada Pinkett Smith's show canceled after Meta shuts down Facebook Watch’s group

Jada Pinkett Smith has been hit with trouble as her popular show the Red Table Talk show has been canceled by Meta on Wednesday.

According to Variety, the talk show, primarily hosted by Jada Pinkett, Willow Smith, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was canceled after Meta shut down its Facebook Watch original programs.

Red Table Talk, premiered back on May 7, 2018, was the last of the Facebook Watch Originals, which included 'Steve on Watch' with Steve Harvey and 'Piece of Mind with Taraji,' hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

As per the Deadline reported, amid broad cost-cutting moves and recent layoffs, Meta has shut down the Facebook Watch originals group.

The cancellation of the Emmy-winning series comes as Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programing at Facebook Watch, exits the tech company amid the most recent round of Meta layoffs.

The report further suggested that the series producer Westbrook is shopping the series elsewhere for streaming.

Red Table Talk discussed a variety of topics. Among the show’s most watched episodes were Jada’s conversation with her husband Will Smith, where he addressed the controversial Oscar-slap.

The episode featuring a reunion of the A Different World cast in December also gained attention on the internet.