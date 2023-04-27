Sofia Richie’s brother skipped her fairy-tale wedding in France. Here’s why

file footage

Sofia Richie tied the knot last week in a fairy-tale ceremony in France, but one important person appeared to skip the big day; her brother Miles Richie!

Sofia married music executive Elliot Grainge at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Saturday, April 22, with her father Lionel Richie walking her down the aisle and sister Nicole Richie as her maid of honour.

However, fans noticed that Sofia’s brother Miles was nowhere to be seen in photos shared by the model on her social media, and a rep has since confirmed the reason why.

Talking to TMZ, Sofia’s representative revealed that Miles had not been feeling good in the leadup to his sister’s big day, and decided to take a COVID test.

“Miles missed his sister's wedding because he tested positive for COVID before the nuptials,” the rep then confirmed.

The rep also shared that while Sofia would’ve ‘loved for her brother to have been there on her special day, she understands why he couldn’t make it.’