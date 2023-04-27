Katrina Kaif latest pictures on IG breaks the internet

Katrina Kaif is gearing up to feature in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif makes fans go crazy by posting a breathtaking morning post on Instagram.

Taking it to her social media handle, Katrina dropped a few photos of her looking fresh and gorgeous as ever and wrote: ‘Gd morning…”

She can be seen flaunting her billion dollar smile while posing amongst the flowers. She wore a skin coloured inner along with a beige coloured woolen zipper jacket. She left her hair open and opted for a no-make look.

The pictures have left fans mesmerized. They immediately rushed towards the comment section to shower love over these breathtaking clicks. One of the fans wrote: “Katrina is Katrina”, another fan wrote: “Beautiful.”



Another social media user wrote: “You’re distracting me. I have an exam tomorrow.”

On the other hand, some fans felt surprised seeing Katrina posting something after a long time on her Instagram. “Finally!! You remembered katholics exist and the fact that you now have an Instagram account!!! We missed you so much kay, wrote a fan.” Another wrote: “You posted??? It’s like a daydream these days. Missed you!!”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She further has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.