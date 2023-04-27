Is Sunil Grover retuning to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Sunil and Kapil had a major fallout in 2018

The Kapil Sharma Show's latest teaser not only unveiled the comeback of Krushna Abhishek but also hinted towards a possible comeback of Sunil Grover.

The latest teaser of the show released by Sony TV gave hints of the return of Sunil. The teaser begins with Kapil expressing his excitement on the comeback of Krushna who plays character Sapna.

Krushna replied "This is the season where people will come back.” He mentioned "Abhi main agayi, Sidhuji bhi aa gaye.”

While looking at Rajiv Thakur, he said: “Dheere dheere saare purane loug wapis aane waale hain”. Rajiv sarcastically replied: “Zyada khush mat ho, zyada purane waale agaye na toh tu bhi jayegi.”

After watching the teaser, fans have started speculating if the duo was hinting towards Sunil Grover’s comeback.



Sunil played Dr. Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show. But due to a tiff with Kapil, he left the show.

As per News18, Sunil Grover informed Hindustan Times previously that he is busy right now and is enjoying what he is doing work wise. He clearly added that he has no plans of returning to the Kapil Sharma’s show at the moment.