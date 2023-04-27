Is Sunil Grover retuning to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

The Kapil Sharma Show's latest teaser not only unveiled the comeback of Krushna Abhishek but also hinted towards a possible comeback of Sunil Grover.
The latest teaser of the show released by Sony TV gave hints of the return of Sunil. The teaser begins with Kapil expressing his excitement on the comeback of Krushna who plays character Sapna.
Krushna replied "This is the season where people will come back.” He mentioned "Abhi main agayi, Sidhuji bhi aa gaye.”
While looking at Rajiv Thakur, he said: “Dheere dheere saare purane loug wapis aane waale hain”. Rajiv sarcastically replied: “Zyada khush mat ho, zyada purane waale agaye na toh tu bhi jayegi.”
After watching the teaser, fans have started speculating if the duo was hinting towards Sunil Grover’s comeback.
Sunil played Dr. Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show. But due to a tiff with Kapil, he left the show.
As per News18, Sunil Grover informed Hindustan Times previously that he is busy right now and is enjoying what he is doing work wise. He clearly added that he has no plans of returning to the Kapil Sharma’s show at the moment.
Dakota Fanning’s new movie is based on A.M. Shine’s novel of the same name
'The Little Mermaid' stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as the villain Ursula
Marvel's Joe Russo however also highlighted the need for protection from Artificial Intelligence
Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff contacted trilogy director James Gunn during "Avengers"...
'The Little Mermaid' will open in theatres on May 26
Sofia Richie tied the knot last week in a fairy-tale ceremony in France, but her brother Miles wasn't present