'Batman' new animated movie: HBO Max refuses to stream the film

Amazon Prime picks up the new animated Batman movie after being abandoned by HBO Max

Streaming giant HBO Max refuses to stream Batman’s new animated film Merry Little Batman.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that the new animated film and TV-show will now run on Prime Video in the same fashion to that of Batman: Caped Crusader featuring Kevin Conroy, SungWon Cho and Christina Valenzuela.

The Warner Bros Animation chief, in a statement, said that they are very excited for this new partnership with Amazon.

“We are excited to partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman. From the cinematic noir storytelling of 'Batman: Caped Crusader' to the comedic adventures of 'Merry Little Batman' and 'Bat-Family,' these new projects ensure that there will be an animated Batman story ready to excite fans of all ages”, he added.

Caped Crusader is also heading to Amazon, as confirmed by the streaming giant. It also shared a few details about the new animated film.

The all-new Warner Bros movie, Merry Little Batman will portray the story of a young Damian Wayne who transforms into a hero and is titled as ‘Little Batman’. He aims at defending the Gotham City from all the villains who try to destroy the holidays. reports The Direct.