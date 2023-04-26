Kim Kardashian stuns onlookers as she slips slim figure into body-hugging grey dress for outing

Kim Kardashian set pulses racing as she rocked a body-hugging grey turtleneck dress for a latest outing in New York City on Wednesday.

The American TV personality, who's busy in shooting for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story season 12, left everyone awestruck with her appearance in signature monochromatic attire.

The mom-of-four looked smashing as she slipped her hourglass figure into a grey-knit turtleneck outfit, which tied at the back, and matching boots and gloves.

To elevate her looks she wore a light makeup. She had dark lip liner drawn around her nude pout.



Kardashian is all set to thrill fans in American Horror Story as filming officially began Monday with Only Murders in the Building actress Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts, who's starred in five prior seasons.



After confirming Kim's role in the upcoming thriller, Ryan Murphy told THR: 'Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,' Ryan Murphy told THR in a statement.

Last time, Kim Kardashian was seen enjoying Lakers game with Kris Jenner and her son Saint in Los Angeles.