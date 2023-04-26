Reese Witherspoon endorses Laura Dern’s new book: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently showed support to Laura Dern for her new book, Honey, Baby, Mine.



On Tuesday, the Legally Blonde star took to Instagram and posted a clip of her and Dern who were seen sitting together, discussing about the new book which is based on deep conversation between mother and daughter about life, death, love and banana pudding.

In a clip, Witherspoon expressed her excitement about the book and Dern replied, “I got to make this book with my mother… a series of conversations.”

Dern further said, “Reese and her mama, Grandma Betty were so supportive and loving to my mom during a very intense health crisis.”

“And we had these beautiful conversations together, and it inspired the question about asking the questions certainly before it’s too late,” she continued.

Dern stated, “So, we asked each other questions we’d never asked in our relationship.”

Dern also disclosed that Reese, her best friend and “gift” of her life, wrote foreword in this book, adding, “She loves my mom like I do.”

Sharing the post, the Sweet Home Alabama actress wrote, “The amazing, talented and all around wonderful @lauradern wrote a book with her glorious mother @rosedianeladd!”

“And it’s filled with heart, humour, wisdom and banana pudding... it’s a must-read for anyone who loves mother/daughter real talk. Check it out at a bookstore near you!!” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Dern dropped a comment, saying, “Bless you, amazing Reese! Makes me want to have lunch with our moms immediately!”

