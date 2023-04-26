Kesha shares distressing album art along with new release date: Photo

Kesha has recently unveiled a disturbing cover art for her upcoming music album Gag Order, alongside an official release date on social media.



On Tuesday, the TikTok singer took to Instagram and posted a photo of a literal translation of her new album’s title as her cover.

In a photo, the musician could be seen wearing a bag plastic grocery bag over her head.

Sharing the post, Kesha wrote, “Gag Order. The Album. May 19.”

The singer also included the release date of the record’s lead singles, adding, “Eat the Acid, Fine Line… April 28.”

Following her post, several fans and followers showered their love to the singer.



One user said, “Queen is back.”

“Album of the year,” another added.

However, some fans found the cover art “scary”.

“Hate this album art but work queen,” other user stated.

A third fan argued that this “album is going to be monumental”.

Meanwhile, Gag Order will mark Kesha’s fifth studio album, which follows the release of High Road in 2020.

According to Independent, the album’s title seemingly referred to the ongoing legal battle Kesha has been involved in against her former record producer Dr Luke.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is currently fighting a defamation suit regarding a text she sent to Lady Gaga, falsely stating that Dr Luke had raped Katy Perry.

It is reported that Perry denied such events occurred.

The new trial date has been set for July 26, where Dr Luke has to prove that Kesha acted with malice when she sent the text to him.