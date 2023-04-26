Shefali Shah Says People Play Her Song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' to Annoy Her, Despite Fond Memories of Its Success.

Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" to Annoy Her

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah recently made a revelation about her popular song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai', stating that people often play the song to annoy her. The song, from the 2003 movie 'Satya', has become a cult classic and is still remembered by many fans for its catchy tune and memorable lyrics.

In an interview with a popular media outlet, Shefali spoke about her experience with the song and revealed that while she is proud of its success, people often play it around her just to get a reaction out of her.

The actress stated that the song has become such an integral part of her life that she cannot escape it, even if she wants to. She also shared an incident where someone played the song on a loop in a car while she was traveling with them, and she had to ask them to turn it off eventually.

However, Shefali also added that she has fond memories of the song and the movie, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starred actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of such a successful project and the impact that it has had on her career.

'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' has become a popular party anthem over the years, with many people still grooving to its beats. The song has been covered and remixed multiple times, and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans.