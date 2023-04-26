Alia Bhatt opens up about the bond Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha share

Alia says when Ranbir carried Raha in his arms, it looks like a 'giant holding a puppy'

Alia Bhatt reveals the kind of bond Ranbir Kapoor share with daughter Raha.

Alia shared when Ranbir carries Raha in his arm, it looks like a ‘giant holding a puppy’. She said that because Ranbir has bulked up himself for his upcoming film Animal.

While talking to Vogue India, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress added: "It’s adorable to watch the two of them together because he’s had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it’s like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second.”

She went on to say: "And he’s got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha; he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He’s travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir’s constantly nervous that she’ll forget him."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022. The duo was blessed with an adorable little baby girl; on November 6, 2022, reports Indiatoday.