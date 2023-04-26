Salman Khan clicks picture with Sania Mirza's son and sister amid Dubai visit

Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after promoting 'KKBKKJ' in Dubai

Salman Khan recently visited Dubai to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

During the promotional visit, he ran into Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza’s son Izaan and sister Anam.

The actor met the two with warmth, love and also clicked pictures with them. Taking it to her Instagram, Anam shared a video with a caption: “POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead.”

Many of her followers were left stunned seeing a glimpse of Khan in the monologue video she posted. One of the social media users wrote: “Wow Salman Bhai with izzy. best boys in the world”. Meanwhile, another user commented: “Surprised everyone for Salman Khan.”



The Dabangg has returned to his hometown now. Earlier today, media spotted him arriving at the Mumbai airport with tight security. The actor was surrounded by multiple guards because of the death threat he has been receiving from the Lawrance Bishnoi group.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is running successfully in theatres, reports Indiatoday.