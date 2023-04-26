Kim Kardashian reveals she will be ‘happy’ being ‘attorney full time’ over reality TV

Kim Kardashian is clear on her priorities when it comes to her career, even if it means living a life offscreen.

The reality star, 42, got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, sharing that it is something she can envision putting at the forefront of her career, via People Magazine.

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” she answered, when asked if she would ever consider giving up reality TV.

“The journey just really opened up my eyes so much,” she added. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”

The Kardashians star is not yet a lawyer but she hoped that her efforts in the important movement will be known as “her life’s most meaningful work.”

“I hope so,” she said. “I always joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.”

The mom of four began her work back in October 2017 after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since October 1996 after being convicted for helping facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

After learning of the case, Kardashian strived to get her clemency and was released in August 2020.

The SKIMS founder then continued to advocate for other wrongfully convicted inmates.

In December 2021, Kim revealed that she passed the first-year law students’ examination (baby bar) as she chose to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.