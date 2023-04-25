Suga from BTS to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Suga from the K-pop group BTS is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 1st. His bandmate Jimin similarly made a solo appearance last month for his album Face.
The rapper released the third instalment of his Agust D series named D-Day on April 21st. Along with an interview, he will also be performing one of his new songs on the show. The last time Suga came on the talk show was nearly two years earlier when he visited with the whole group.
Along with his album, which went on to break records soon after its release, he revealed his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road to D-Day which shows the process of making his album and follows him on a road trip across several cities.
He will be kicking off his solo tour in the United States on April 26th which will be followed by shows in Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Korea and Singapore.
