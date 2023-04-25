Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollows Sydney Sweeney following viral video

American actor Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris has unfollowed his co-star Sydney Sweeney after a video of them cosying up together went viral.
According to Page Six, Gigi stopped following the actress amidst the attention that the pair’s on-set chemistry has been receiving. The event has led to rumours that Glen and Gigi have broken up.
Page Six further reported that Gigi had visited Glen on set in Sydney but ended up leaving after less than two weeks. However, she did drop a supportive comment on Sydney’s post back in January where she announced the film.
The movie’s title is yet to be announced but it is a rom-com shot in Australia with Will Gluck, the director behind Easy A and Friends With Benefits, heading the project.
