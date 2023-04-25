VIDEO: Biden reelection announcement comes in despite concerns over his age

President Joe Biden has announced his bid for re-election, seeking to win over Americans who are concerned about inflation or his ability to serve a second term at 82 years old.



In a video announcing his campaign, Biden reminds Americans of the battle for the soul of America and the question of whether citizens will have more or fewer rights and freedoms in the years ahead. Biden acknowledges the concerns about his age, but no serious opposition to his candidacy has emerged among Democrats, despite polling showing that 70% of Americans, including 51% of Democrats, believe he should not seek a second term.

The figure is largely due to concerns over his age, with half of voters citing it as a “major” factor.

Biden's first term was eventful, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the administration's efforts to revive the US economy. With the help of a Democratic-controlled Congress, Biden pushed through several significant legislative efforts, including a sprawling pandemic relief plan, a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, and the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, much of which was part of his “Build Back Better” domestic agenda.

However, the slim majorities in Congress, particularly in the Senate, pared back many of his most ambitious plans, forcing him to use executive orders to implement changes on issues like student loan forgiveness and police reform.

On the international stage, Biden oversaw the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and led international allies to boost Ukraine following Russia's invasion. His recent State of the Union address previewed his second-term pitch, where he called again for unity and promised to “finish the job” he started.

The economy, often a strong predictor of incumbent presidents' success, offers mixed indicators for Biden. Unemployment earlier this year was at a nearly 54-year low, but elevated inflation is still burdening consumers with high costs, even as it starts to ease.

The Republican field is already starting to take shape, with former President Donald Trump and former UN Secretary Nikki Haley launching their campaigns. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are also taking initial steps to run. In the NBC News poll, Trump was the favourite among Republican candidates, followed by DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Early polling shows a close hypothetical general election race, with a Wall Street Journal poll from mid-April finding Biden leading Trump in a head-to-head matchup by 3 percentage points. However, the same survey found DeSantis leading Biden by the same margin. Biden had a 41% job approval rating in the April NBC News poll, below his 57% high when he took office, but above his low of 39% in May 2022.

Overall, despite concerns about his age, Biden's first-term accomplishments, combined with Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterms, have bolstered his image as a safe bet. However, with a crowded Republican field and mixed economic indicators, the 2024 election promises to be a closely contested affair.