Victoria and David Beckham revive popular ’90s trend with matching denim outfits

Victoria Beckham poked fun at her husband, David Beckham, as he pulled up a matching denim outfit, that looks like a call-back to the hot ’90s trends.

The former Spice Girl posted a cute photo with the former footballer on her Instagram Story Monday, April 24th, 2023, making it clear she was the first one to put on the outfit.

“I thought those days were over,” the fashion designer captioned the snap, adding, “I got dressed first fyi!!!”

Victoria opted for a light blue denim shirt tucked into matching jeans. She slicked her hair back in a sleek ponytail, added a nude lip and a subtle smoky eye. She complemented her attire with a nude clutch and heels.

Meanwhile, David was dapper in denim, with his long-sleeve shirt left untucked and rocking thick facial hair.

The outfit choice was seemingly made for a movie night with her sister Louise Adams and her husband Christian Adams.

While the couple rarely wear matching outfits nowadays, they’ve rocked plenty of wild his-and-hers outfits in the past. They even matched in daring purple Antonio Berardi looks at their wedding reception in 1999, via Page Six Style.

Moreover, Posh recalled last year one fashion faux pas on Watch What Happens Live that still “haunts” her to this day.

Back in 1999, the couple wore identical black leather jackets and pants. “We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which was inappropriate in itself,” she told the host. “But we really considered those outfits. We really thought about it. There was a naiveté to it that was just so sweet.”