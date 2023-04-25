Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux reunite to give love another chance?

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux sparked reunion rumours as they enjoyed a dinner date with pals in NYC on Sunday.

Theroux and Aniston, who continued friendly relationship even after their divorce in 2017, appeared getting romantic as they enjoyed late night meal with friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.



The exes were seen sharing a hug before they sat down across from each other at the restaurant II Cantinori. Aniston was spotted leaving the restaurant with a single red rose in her hand, sparking reunion rumours with her ex-hubby.

The Friends alum looked stunning as she cut a casual figure in a black cardigan and matching trousers. To elevate her look she wore boots and carried a handbag in the same color.

Meanwhile, Justin looked dashing in a dark green jacket, jeans and boots with his signature heavy beard.

Aniston and Theroux started dating in May 2011 after they worked together on the 2012 movie Wanderlust. The got engaged in 2012. They were married from 2015 until they announced their separation in 2017.

