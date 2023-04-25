Taylor Swift says she's fine after cutting her hand mid-concert in Houston, shares details

Taylor Swift, who thrilled fans with her outstanding performance during The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium in Houston this weekend, appeared with a gnarly injury on her left palm.

The 33-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Monday to respond to her fans worrying about her hand injury during the show, revealing what happened to her and her guitar chord-playing hand during her Saturday (April 22) concert.

She began: "Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.

then she responded to fans asking about her injury, saying: "PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm."

She joked: "It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded."

Swift concluded: "Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood."'

The "Don't blame Me" singer's fans have been buzzing about her endurance ever since images of her hand injury cropped up online following the show.

Swifties were worried that how their favourite musician was able to continue through the rest of her three-hour set without any indication that she was in pain, despite the chunk of missing skin on the bottom part of her palm.

Taylor Swift's one fan even traced back photos from the night to identify when the injury must have occurred, twitting: "During a costume change in between the songs "Tolerate It" and "Ready For It."

Another reacted as saying: "I cannot believe she performed with her hand THAT injured last night, without letting on that something was going on. we do not deserve her."