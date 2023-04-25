Lesley Manville expresses her disgust over violence in mainstream media

Lesley Manville has recently called out violence in mainstream media.
In a new interview with The Guardian, the Phantom Thread actress, who is currently busy promoting her action series, Citadel, expressed her disgust for “gory scenes” in movies and TV shows.
“I can’t watch violence,” said Lesley.
She continued, “I don’t watch any.”
“It’s a big topic, really. I hate it, basically. I get offended by it. I think it’s really bad news,” explained Lesley.
Later, she picked up the HBO series Game of Thrones, adding, “People talk about Game of Thrones. I’ve never been able to watch it. Also, it’s pretty violent towards women.”
“I really don’t want to see that,” she remarked.
Interestingly, Lesley also featured in the latest season of The Crown as Princess Margaret.
Meanwhile, Lesley will next be seen in Citadel, slated to release on April 28.
Hailey Bieber praised Kendall Jenner for her culinary skills on her YouTube show
Salma Hayek shared that she feel 'renewed' every time she takes a swim in the ocean
Keke Palmer shares her thoughts on her sexuality and identity during her acceptance speech
Ryan Reynolds celebrated the latest achievement on Instagram
Shawn Mendes picked up flowers for a date night with Camila Cabello
Alec Baldwin starring 'Rust' production was halted in 2021 after the death of Halyna Hutchins