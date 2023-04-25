Brad Pitt gears up for racing against Lewis Hamilton in Formula One movie

Brad Pitt will be racing against Sir Lewis Hamilton in the British Grand Prix this summer for their upcoming Formula One movie.

The Babylon actor, 59, has been given permission to complete the first parade lap at the famous Silverstone Circuit in the U.K.

“Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July,” an insider told The Sun.

The reported race will put “billions of pounds of cars on the line,” as sources added that producers wanted to ensure footage was “as realistic as possible.”

Pitt and Lewis have collaborated on a yet untitled Formula One film, on which the seven-times world champion driver is serving as executive producer.

The film will see Pitt playing an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to mentor an up and coming driver. The movie is expected to be released next year.