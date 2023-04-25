Hailey Bieber claims Kendall Jenner’s kitchen skills have improved since viral chopping clip

Hailey Bieber revealed that Kendall Jenner has now learned how to cut fruits and vegetables as the reality TV star flaunted her improvised culinary skills.

The supermodel invited the Kardashians star on the latest episode of her cooking show on YouTube – titled “what’s in my kitchen?” – where the 27-year-old businesswoman showed off her expert knife skills.

Kendall showed Bieber how to make Kris Jenner’s famous layered dip, for which she was famously mocked last year.

The Kris Jenner’s layered dip and passionfruit spritz cocktails required cutting some limes and veggies and Kendall was criticized for the way she sliced a cucumber on The Kardashians.

"Guys, I blocked her chop [from the camera] but, like, it was a gorgeous chop," Hailey explained on the show, mentioning the 818 founder for the video of her awkwardly chopping a cucumber.

In response, Kendall said that it was a "really nice" and "fresh" cut. She also showed off her newly-learned skills and helped Hailey with an avocado.

"I don’t ever do it like that," she said to the Rhode founder. "So, you do it against [the cutting board?] Yeah, that’s actually probably a lot safer. Thank you, Kendall. Mama Ken!" said Hailey.

The video went viral on the internet as fans weighed in on Kendall’s knife skills writing, “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

“Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber makes me feel better about myself,” quipped another Twitter user.