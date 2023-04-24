Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney raise Welsh soccer team to professional league

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’S Welsh soccer team has been promoted to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years.

The Wrexham soccer club purchased by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2021, has won sufficient games this season and gained promotion to a professional league.

The celebratory move for Wrexham came following a 3-1 victory over a team called Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Reynolds, 46, took to Instagram to celebrate the latest achievement. "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc," the Deadpool star wrote in the caption of the post.

"Smoke must've gotten into my eyes," McElhenney, 45, shared his emotional reaction to the win and promotion news on Instagram Story.

Reynolds and McElhenney’s now-famous ownership has become the subject of the FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.