Kourtney Kardashian says 'hate will not make you happier' after Shanna Moakler diss

Kourtney Kardashian talked about "negativity and hate" after Shanna Moakler shaded her marriage with Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star two separate biblical quotes alongside a message of her own to address the recently made comments on her marriage and her bond with her step kids.

“So much criticism and hate and negativity lately,” the Poosh founder penned without mentioning Moakler’s name. “Let’s do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family.”

“I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier,” she added as per In Touch Weekly.

“I know the positive far outweighs the negative, but it’s still hard not to be aware of it, and it feels like every little action is criticized,” Kardashian concluded. “Imagine the good we could do with that energy.”

This comes after Moakler talked about her ex-husband’s marriage to The Kardashians star and called it “weird” during the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast.

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about, but I think the whole thing is really weird,” the model said.

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous," she added.

“We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to ’12, and I don’t even know him,” she said of her marriage to the Blink 101 drummer. “I don’t know what his favorite movie is, I don’t know what his favorite food or color is.”

“We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.”