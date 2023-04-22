'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey reveals her biggest concern ahead of joining series

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, who plays Shauna in the TV show revealed in an exclusive interview that there are still many unanswered questions in the series, despite some answers being given.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com the actress admitted she initially had concerns about the show's direction but was eventually satisfied with the overall plan for season one.

"My biggest fear was that they had a cool pilot and they didn't have anything to back it up, but they put my fears to rest. They told me the whole outline of season 1, everything that happened – then you have a lover, and then you kill your lover. All of that."

Lynskey no longer asks the writers about what is coming up, as she trusts them and doesn't want to be annoying. She is also unsure about what season three will bring.

The actress also discussed her character Shauna's troubled relationship with her daughter Callie and acknowledged the difficulty of seeing one's negative qualities mirrored in their child.

"I think that she feels terrible [about Callie being dragged into the Adam Martin saga]," she said. "She feels really bad about it.

"On the one hand, she's grateful because there are a couple of times where Callie steps in and saves her in a way. But I think it's difficult to see parts of yourself that you're not necessarily proud of be reflected in your child."

Finally, Lynskey stated that she doesn't engage with fan theories, as they have become repetitive.