Lee Do Hyun from ‘The Glory’ tells story behind his recent viral moment

While posing for the cameras, the actor was asked to make a face heart with both of his hands

The Glory actor Lee Do Hyun sat down for an interview with ESQUIRE Korea where he spoke about his career and revealed the story behind one of his recent viral moments. The moment took place at a Valentino event.

While posing for the cameras, the actor was asked to make a face heart with both of his hands. Since he was holding a bag, the actor decided to hold it between his arms instead to make the heart that the reporters were asking for.

The actor was asked about the clip going viral and he explained the story behind what happened.

“Staff members asked me if I did that intentionally or if it just happened instinctively, and I said I did it instinctively because the bag was in my hands so I thought I’ll hold it. Originally, I didn’t know what to do so I was going to hold it in between my teeth, but the bag was not mine so I held it. That’s how the pose came to be.”