K-pop band Fifty-Fifty hits new peak on UK Charts

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has reached a new peak on the UK Official Singles Chart with their track Cupid. The Official Charts released the latest Singles Chart ranking for the week of April 21st to April 27th.

The group has peaked again in their fourth consecutive week on the chart by climbing up to No. 26. They previously achieved their first entry into the Top 40 of the list by debuting at No. 34.

This makes them the second K-pop girl group in chart history to spend more than three weeks on the list after girl group Blackpink.

Fifty Fifty is a 4th generation girl group which consists of four members including Aran, Keena, Saena, and Sio. They are a fairly new band, making their debut in November 2022 with the EP The Fifty.