Suga from BTS sweeps iTunes Charts with solo comeback

Along with the album, he came out with his first-ever solo documentary

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has swept iTunes Charts globally with the release of his solo album D-Day. The comeback is the third instalment in his successful Agust D series.

His title track Haegeum similarly topped the iTunes charts in around 86 regions after its release, including Germany, The United Kingdom and France. As for D-Day, it has made its way to the top of the charts in around 67 different regions like Australia, the United States and Canada.

He also went on to break the record for highest first-day sales from a solo artist on Hanteo Chart by selling over one million copies within the first day of release.

Along with the album, he came out with his first-ever solo documentary called SUGA: Road To D-Day which gives an inside look at the process of creating his album and follows him as he takes off on a road trip across several cities.