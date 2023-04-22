Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui shares update about their legal case

Aaliya Siddiqui says 'she has applied for divorce but before that, it’s important to sit and discuss'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui opens up about their ongoing legal case in court.

The actor's children, in the last court proceedings, was asked to fly back to Dubai to continue their studies.

Recently, Aaliya spoke to ETimes where she shared the latest update about their case. “The court ordered Nawaz to clear all our issues. It put a condition to him that he has to take care of everything in Dubai and the children shouldn’t face any problems. He worked on those court orders and that’s why I’ve come to Dubai with the kids."

Nawaz's wife is also currenlty in Dubai with her children. She also shared with the news portal that living in Dubai is not easy.

“Living in Dubai isn’t easy as there are many financial issues amidst other things. But the court gave a very good decision that Nawaz has to fulfill all his duties and make sure we’re staying in a good condition. He has finally solved all those issues.”

She further stated: The court has also left the decision up to the kids - they can stay wherever they want to, in Dubai or India. But first, they should finish their studies in Dubai."

According to News18, Aaliya Siddiqui mentioned that she has filled for a divorce but before that there is a need to sit and discuss the situation.

“I’ve applied for divorce but before that, it’s important to sit and discuss where we stand since that’s what the court has told us. They’ve asked us to settle things out of court. But Nawaz is travelling at the moment, once he’s back only then we will sit and resolve our issues and part ways amicably because that’s what the court has told us."