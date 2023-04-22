Ariana Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez is ‘supportive’ of her role in ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande is leaning on to husband Dalton Gomez for support amid her busy schedule filming the much-anticipated movie, Wicked.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the 29-year-old singer is being supported by Gomez at home.

“Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have both been keeping busy with work projects,” the source said of the couple.

“Ariana has been so focused, but Dalton has been there with her and supporting her behind the scenes,” the source added. “He is happy for her and they are very in love.”

As for how Grande feels to be taking on the role of Glinda in Wicked, another source told ET, “This role is Ariana’s dream and she’s throwing herself fully into it and Dalton is supportive.”

The Positions singer and real estate broker tied the knot in May 2021, five months after the singer announced her engagement. The couple kept their relationship relatively private.

Even their nuptials came as a surprise when the singer broke the news on Instagram. At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the ceremony “was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

A source told ET in November 2022 that they were “doing really well as a married couple.”

“Dalton really just loves Ariana and goes out of his way to make her happy and show her how important she is to him,” the source said.

“He is very supportive and constantly cheering her on. He does little things to be there for her and show her how much she matters to him, which she really appreciates.”