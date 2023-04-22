Meghan Trainor details her ‘traumatic’ birth story and how she dealt with PSTD afterwards

Meghan Trainor opened up about the scary birth experience she had with her first-born son, Riley, whom she welcomed via cesarean section in 2021 with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30.

In her upcoming book Dear Future Mama, the Made You Look hitmaker, 29, shared that when Riley was born, he struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Now, the singer also revealed that she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following the birth in an interview with People Magazine, published on Friday, April 21st, 2023,

“Usually when you’re being sewn up for 45 minutes, you’re like, ‘Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.’nBut I was laying there alone,” Trainor told the outlet.

“In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she’s crying on the phone, like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘We’re fine.’ And then when I tell people what happened, they’re like, ‘Jesus Christ,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?’”

Once Trainor got home with her husband and baby, she realised something was wrong when she began having nightmares and flashbacks to the C-section.

“I couldn’t go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, ‘I’m still on that table, dude. I’m trapped there. I can’t remind myself I’m in bed and I’m safe at home,’”

She added that she had to “learn how traumatic it was,” after which she reached out to a therapist for help and “worked through it.”

She revealed that the therapist told her the “chemical reactions in [her] brain” seems to be causing this and “we have to open that up and heal that wound.”

Trainor then shared that “Time heals all.”

Now, the All About That Bass singer and Sabara are expecting their second child together, due this summer.