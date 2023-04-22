Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow reject feud rumors in 'Iron Man 2'

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow have set the record straight on feud rumors during their hit MCU film the Iron Man 2.

During her recent sitting with the host and fellow Marvel co-star Paltrow on The Good Podcast Johansson cleared the facts on speculations of conflict between her and Paltrow at the Marvel's film.

During the podcast, Paltrow also brought up the old rumor that she and Johansson feuded on "Iron Man 2."



"Is that a rumor?" Johansson said. "You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could've been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I'd never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships."

Paltrow added that she was "so happy to have another woman around" while making Iron Man 2.

"You kept telling me that," Johansson said. "Then later on I experienced that, too. When I did 'Avengers' I was one of the few."

"It was like a big sausage party," she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johansson mentioned she was disinterested to do a MCU film.

"I’m done," Johansson said. "That chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

