Lizzo fawns over K-pop artist Jeongyeon’s solo stage

American rapper Lizzo compliments Jeongyeon from the K-pop group Twice for her stunning solo performance. The latter covered Lizzo’s iconic track Juice for her solo stage.

Lizzo has actually been interested in K-pop for a long time, with her revealing that she was a fan of the 2nd generation group 2NE1. She is also friends with BTS and is close with band member J-Hope.

Twice kicked off their Ready To Be world tour by performing for two nights on April 15th and 16th at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. All of the members gave stunning solo performances, with Jeongyeon going all out for her stage, donning a blonde wig and a flashy get-up.

After clips of her performance went viral on social media, Lizzo retweeted one of them with the caption: “OMG THIS IS SO AMAZING.”

Meanwhile, Jeongyeon’s bandmate Mina has also been making her way around social media for her cover of Ariana Grande’s hit song 7 Rings.