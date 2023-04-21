Selena Gomez helped Hailey Bieber after Justin Bieber 'begged' her

Selena Gomez agreed to help Hailey Bieber after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber reached out to her begging that she tell her fans they all have "made peace."

The Peaches hitmaker was “terrified” he will lose his fans after the Only Murders in the Building star’s fan accused the model and her friend Kylie Jenner of dissing Selena on social media.

Selena, on the other hand, only helped Hailey because of Justin as she has “no love” for the model but still cares about her former beau, whom she dated on and off from 2008 to 2018.

“Selena has no love for Hailey, but she still cares about Justin — who privately begged her to get folks to believe they’ve all made peace,” an insider told Radar Online. “It’s not only for Hailey’s sake but for him!”

The outlet revealed that Justin wants to hold onto his fans after he had to cancel all of his 2022 tour dates due to health issues.

“Justin is concerned he and Hailey have become the most unpopular couple in Hollywood and is terrified that when and if he is able to come back, his fans won’t be there anymore,” the source said.

Selena, in her message to her fans to stop attacking Hailey, said that she is publically addressing the topic after the model reached out to her but sources said it was actually Justin who made the plea.

“Justin has never been so down and Selena sees that,” the insider added. “She’s doing this for him. She couldn’t care less about Hailey!”

On her Instagram story, the Disney alum wrote, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” she added, “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Following this, Hailey publically expressed gratitude to Selena, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful," she added.