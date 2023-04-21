Alec Baldwin credits wife Hilaria, attorney as criminal charges dropped in 'Rust' case

Alec Baldwin thanked his wife Hilaria Baldwin and lawyer Luke Nikas after criminal charges against him were dropped in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 30 Rock actor, 65, penned an emotional note and thanked his wife for supporting him throughout the challenging legal journey.

Alec praised his wife and shared a loved-up snap of him and Hilaria out in what appeared to be a restaurant.

"I owe everything I have to this woman," he captioned a photo of the two of them embracing. "And to you, Luke," referring to his attorney, who represented him in the case.

The father-of-seven was seen saying an emotional goodbye to Hilaria before returning to complete production on Rust – hours before the involuntary manslaughter charges against him were dropped.

Criminal charges were first brought against Baldwin in January over the October 2021 on-set shooting that killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin's attorneys Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."