Twitter removes 'blue ticks' from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others accounts

Twitter announced removal of blue verification ticks from all accounts in March

Twitter has removed verified blue ticks from the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's account.

Even though, Khan has 43.4 million followers on Twitter whereas Bachchan has 48.4 million follwers in total. Still the legacy of blue ticks have been removed from their account.





This is because of the recent development made by Twitter itself; it is not any kind of glitch. The social media platform has removed the blue ticks from most of the accounts. Now, only those will have verified blue ticks who will be paying and getting the subscription for the Twitter blue.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue", announced Twitter in March.

The cost of susbcription is $8 per month on web and $11 per month through in-app payment on Android and iOS, reports.

Not only celebrities, but other renowned personalities, companies, brands and organizations have also lost their verification ticks.

On the other hand, cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and politicians namely Priyanka Gandhi, CM Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi have also lost their blue ticks on Twitter, reports Pinkvilla.