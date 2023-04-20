BTS’ Suga tops 3 Billboard Charts along with soloist IU

The track is a part of his upcoming solo album 'D-Day' which will come out on April 21st

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has topped three different Billboard Charts with his new song featuring soloist IU People Pt. 2. The track is a part of his upcoming solo album D-Day which will come out on April 21st.

For the week that’s ending on 22nd April, the song stole the top spot on the Rap Digital Song Sales, Digital Song Sales and the World Digital Song Sales charts. Additionally, People Pt. 2 debuted at No. 5 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 from Billboard, as well as No. 16 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 24 on the Global 200.

Along with his solo album, which will be the third instalment in his Agust D series, the rapper will be coming out with his first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road To D-Day.