BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop artist to spend 3 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 in a decade

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS is the first artist to have a Korean song chart for three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in a decade.

The last artist to do so was soloist PSY with the songs Gangnam Style and Gentlemen in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Jimin made history previously this month by becoming the first-ever K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100 and Artist 100 charts along with being the first artist to hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

His title track Like Crazy is charting at No. 58 on the Hot 100 for the week ending on April 22nd, marking his third week on the list. The singer made his solo debut with his album Face on March 24th.