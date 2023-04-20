Jeremy Renner posts workout video, reveals how daughter Ava motivates him

Jeremy Renner shared updates with fans about his recovery from his near-fatal snowplow accident in January.

The Marvel star, 52, who is trying his best to get back on his feet, shared a new workout video as he chronicles his road to recovery from the horrifying snowplow accident.

Renner – after making his first red carpet appearance since the accident last week – turned to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a workout video.

The Avengers star was seen exercising with a set of dumbbells in the brief video recorded at his home.

Renner also shared some of the inspirational notes that his 10-year-old daughter Ava has been leaving for him during his workout sessions.

The adorable yellow Post-it note read, “Hello Beautiful” with a smiley face and a heart. “My daughter inspires me... What inspires you?” Renner wrote in the caption of the picture.

Ava also left him another note on his TechnoGym monitor, which read, “Just keep running. Just keep running!” with a heart.

Renner said, “She leaves me post it notes all over to keep me going!!”

The Mission: Impossible star revealed last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while promoting Rennervations, that he broke more than 35 bones when he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow on New Year's Day.